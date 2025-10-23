LOADING...
'Intoxicated' Indian-origin truck driver kills 3 in US
Singh is an Indian national

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 23, 2025
03:37 pm
Jashanpreet Singh, a 21-year-old semi-truck driver arrested after a fatal crash on Southern California's 10 Freeway on Tuesday, entered the United States illegally, according to officials with the Department of Homeland Security. Homeland Security said that Singh is an Indian national who crossed the US-Mexico border in 2022. He now resides in Yuba City, California.

Truck driver arrested after fatal crash

Singh was arrested by California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers after the big truck he was driving allegedly led to an eight-vehicle collision on the 10 Freeway in Ontario on Tuesday. A CHP preliminary investigation indicated that traffic on the highway had slowed or stopped when a Freightliner tractor-trailer combination failed to stop in time, resulting in a chain reaction crash. The incident left three people dead and four others injured.

Details of Singh's legal representation remain unclear

Police said Singh never hit the brakes before plowing into the traffic jam. He is currently being held at San Bernardino's West Valley Detention Center on charges of DUI causing bodily injury and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated. Singh's best friend Gurjot Malhar, who spoke to CBS Sacramento about his character, said, "He's an amazing guy... He would talk normally, happily, always with love and care."

Freed under Biden admin

DHS sources told Fox News he does not have lawful immigration status, and that ICE has lodged an immigration detainer following his arrest. He was first apprehended by Border Patrol authorities in California's El Centro Sector in March 2022 and then released into the country's interior pending an immigration court. Singh was freed under the Biden administration's 2022 "alternatives to detention" policy.

Dashcam captures crash

US government halts worker visas for foreign truck drivers

In August, the US government stopped issuing worker visas for commercial truck drivers to review screening protocols. A State Department spokesperson said foreign truckers can pose risks to American lives and national security. This decision came amid concerns following a crash in Florida involving an illegal immigrant driver with a California-issued commercial driver's license.

Florida sues California, Washington over CDL crash

Florida has sued California and Washington over a crash involving an illegal immigrant driver with a California-issued commercial driver's license (CDL). The lawsuit claims both states failed to comply with federal safety and immigration-status requirements when issuing CDLs. It alleges they authorized illegal immigrants without proper training or ability to read road signs for commercial motor vehicles. Harjinder Singh, the driver, also entered the country illegally and received a commercial driver's license in California, US Marshals told CBS News.