UK: 20-year-old Indian woman sexually assaulted in 'racially aggravated' attack

A woman of Indian origin has been sexually assaulted in a "racially aggravated" attack in Walsall, West Midlands, in the United Kingdom . The incident occurred on Saturday evening, and the victim, who is believed to be of Punjabi ethnicity, was found distressed on the street. West Midlands Police have launched an investigation and released CCTV footage of a white male suspect involved in the crime.

Investigation underway Suspect last seen wearing dark clothing Detective Superintendent Ronan Tyrer of the West Midlands Police, who is leading the investigation, described the attack as "absolutely appalling." He urged anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area to come forward. "Your information could be the vital breakthrough that we need," he said. The suspect is described as a white male in his 30s with short hair and was wearing dark clothing at the time of the attack.

CCTV footage of suspect released after a woman was reportedly raped & assaulted in a "racially aggravated" attack in Park Hall area, Sat 7:15pm.



Suspect: white man, 30s, short hair, dark clothing.



Police urge info, CCTV, dashcam or witnesses to come forward.

Rising fears Sikh Federation UK raises concerns The Sikh Federation UK said the "young woman who was subject to a racially aggravated rape in Walsall is a Punjabi woman," and raised concerns over the recent attack. The organization noted that this incident follows another racially aggravated rape of a British Sikh woman in Oldbury last month. However, DS Tyrer clarified that they are not linking this case to any other offenses at this stage.