Pakistan, Taliban peace talks deadlocked over 'illogical' Afghan stance

Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reportedly reached a stalemate. The deadlock comes as Islamabad accuses the Taliban of adopting an "illogical and detached" stance on key security issues, including cooperation on counter-terrorism efforts, the Pakistani media reported. The second round of talks took place in Istanbul on Saturday, following initial negotiations in Doha after an October 16 ceasefire.

Accusations Pakistan's demands to curb cross-border militancy According to Geo News, Pakistan has made "clear, evidence-based and solution-oriented" demands to the Taliban to curb cross-border militancy. However, the report stated that the Taliban's reported inflexibility and "illogical" arguments have raised doubts about their willingness to cooperate. Radio Pakistan reported that the second round of talks was aimed at establishing a joint monitoring mechanism for cross-border militant movements and easing trade barriers.

Mediation efforts Turkey mediating for Taliban to understand Pakistan's concerns The discussions also included the possibility of a long-term political understanding between the countries. Turkey is reportedly trying to impress upon the Taliban the seriousness of Pakistan's concerns. Islamabad has warned that any tolerance or shelter for militants targeting its territory will be "unacceptable." "Islamabad pressed the Taliban to take firm, verifiable action against terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil," Geo News quoted sources as saying.

Warning Pakistan Defence Minister warns of 'all-out war' In the first round of talks on October 19, Pakistan presented a detailed counterterrorism plan to Kabul. As the second round resumed, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an "all-out war" with the Taliban if peace talks fail. However, in an interaction with reporters, he did note that there were no border clashes in recent days and that around 80% of agreements from Doha's first round were being implemented.