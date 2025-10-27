Pakistan, Taliban peace talks deadlocked over 'illogical' Afghan stance
What's the story
Peace talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan have reportedly reached a stalemate. The deadlock comes as Islamabad accuses the Taliban of adopting an "illogical and detached" stance on key security issues, including cooperation on counter-terrorism efforts, the Pakistani media reported. The second round of talks took place in Istanbul on Saturday, following initial negotiations in Doha after an October 16 ceasefire.
Accusations
Pakistan's demands to curb cross-border militancy
According to Geo News, Pakistan has made "clear, evidence-based and solution-oriented" demands to the Taliban to curb cross-border militancy. However, the report stated that the Taliban's reported inflexibility and "illogical" arguments have raised doubts about their willingness to cooperate. Radio Pakistan reported that the second round of talks was aimed at establishing a joint monitoring mechanism for cross-border militant movements and easing trade barriers.
Mediation efforts
Turkey mediating for Taliban to understand Pakistan's concerns
The discussions also included the possibility of a long-term political understanding between the countries. Turkey is reportedly trying to impress upon the Taliban the seriousness of Pakistan's concerns. Islamabad has warned that any tolerance or shelter for militants targeting its territory will be "unacceptable." "Islamabad pressed the Taliban to take firm, verifiable action against terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil," Geo News quoted sources as saying.
Warning
Pakistan Defence Minister warns of 'all-out war'
In the first round of talks on October 19, Pakistan presented a detailed counterterrorism plan to Kabul. As the second round resumed, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned of an "all-out war" with the Taliban if peace talks fail. However, in an interaction with reporters, he did note that there were no border clashes in recent days and that around 80% of agreements from Doha's first round were being implemented.
Mediation offer
US President Trump offers to mediate Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict
Concurrently, United States President Donald Trump has offered to mediate the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict. Speaking at a peace deal signing ceremony in Malaysia, he said, "We're averaging one (peace deal) a month...But I'll get that solved very quickly." "And the Pakistan Field Marshal and the Prime Minister are great people, and I have no doubt we're going to get that done quickly...f I can take time and save millions of lives, that's really a great thing," he added.