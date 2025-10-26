LOADING...
Indian creates ruckus in Thailand, video goes viral
The incident took place on Monday

By Snehil Singh
Oct 26, 2025
07:12 pm
What's the story

An Indian tourist, identified as Sahil Ram Thadani (41), was arrested in Bangkok after he caused a ruckus outside the Novotel Hotel in Siam Square on Monday. Thadani was seen dancing in the middle of the road and threatening people with a pistol-shaped lighter, which triggered panic among onlookers. The incident took place around 4:00pm local time.

Arrest details

Thadani was seen sitting on road, refusing to stand up

Security guards and police officers soon surrounded Thadani as his behavior became more aggressive. A video of the incident shows him sitting on the road, refusing to stand up, before being dragged away by guards. During his arrest, Thadani was heard crying and pleading for police intervention while also apologizing. He has been charged with causing a public disturbance and making threats.

Health assessment

Authorities suspect hallucinations from cannabis use

Authorities have said that Thadani's strange behavior was possibly due to hallucinations from cannabis use. He was taken to Pathum Wan Police Station after the incident, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. A preliminary investigation revealed that he had been a director of three companies in India, all of which are now defunct.