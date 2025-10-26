Indian creates ruckus in Thailand, video goes viral
What's the story
An Indian tourist, identified as Sahil Ram Thadani (41), was arrested in Bangkok after he caused a ruckus outside the Novotel Hotel in Siam Square on Monday. Thadani was seen dancing in the middle of the road and threatening people with a pistol-shaped lighter, which triggered panic among onlookers. The incident took place around 4:00pm local time.
Arrest details
Thadani was seen sitting on road, refusing to stand up
Security guards and police officers soon surrounded Thadani as his behavior became more aggressive. A video of the incident shows him sitting on the road, refusing to stand up, before being dragged away by guards. During his arrest, Thadani was heard crying and pleading for police intervention while also apologizing. He has been charged with causing a public disturbance and making threats.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
This is Sahil Ram Thadani, an Indian tourist.— Tarun Gautam (@TARUNspeakss) October 18, 2025
He went to Bangkok & consumed cann@bis there.
He then came on road & started thre@tning people showing his lighter as a gun
Likes of him are ruining India's already ruined image in the world.pic.twitter.com/NgcSAMATJM
Health assessment
Authorities suspect hallucinations from cannabis use
Authorities have said that Thadani's strange behavior was possibly due to hallucinations from cannabis use. He was taken to Pathum Wan Police Station after the incident, according to a report by the Bangkok Post. A preliminary investigation revealed that he had been a director of three companies in India, all of which are now defunct.