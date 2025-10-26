'Not at India's expense': Rubio on US relations with Pakistan

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said that the US is looking to strengthen its "strategic relationship" with Pakistan, but not at the cost of its ties with India. Speaking to reporters during a flight to Doha as part of Donald Trump's eastward trip, Rubio said, "I don't think anything we're doing with Pakistan comes at the expense of our relationship or friendship with India, which is deep, historic, and important."

Commitment reaffirmed 'Nothing we're doing with Pakistan comes at expense of India' He called this approach part of a "mature, pragmatic foreign policy," and pointed out that India, too, has ties with countries that the US doesn't. Rubio added that the Trump administration is keen on rebuilding an alliance and strategic partnership with Pakistan while also maintaining its strong ties with India.

Diplomatic dynamics US signs deals with Pakistan on critical minerals, oil Recently, the US signed deals with Pakistan on critical minerals and oil. At the ASEAN Summit, Trump also praised Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir as "great leaders," a title he often uses for Indian PM Narendra Modi. However, this shift toward Pakistan under Trump has not gone down well with India, especially since it comes amid rising tensions between Washington and Delhi over tariffs imposed by President Trump.