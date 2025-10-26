Vance mocks Mamdani's 9/11 anecdote; stokes Islamophobia debate online

United States Vice President JD Vance has criticized New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani for his emotional speech about his Muslim aunt's fear after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Mamdani, a Democratic candidate and Queens Assemblyman, had earlier promised to embrace his Muslim identity more openly after facing criticism from former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa.

Aunt's fear Mamdani's emotional speech on aunt's fear after 9/11 Speaking outside the Islamic Cultural Center of The Bronx, Mamdani recounted how his aunt stopped riding the subway after 9/11 due to safety concerns. "My aunt stopped riding the subway after September 11 because she didn't feel safe being seen in a headscarf," he said, choking back tears. He added that these are lessons many Muslim New Yorkers have learned since the attacks.

Misinterpretation Vance mocks Mamdani on X Vance took to X to share a clip of Mamdani's speech, mocking the candidate for calling his aunt the "real victim" of 9/11. "According to Zohran, the real victim of 9/11 was his auntie who got some (allegedly) bad looks," he wrote. Vance's post drew its share of applauders and detractors. One user said that "mocking someone's pain isn't a good look from a senator."

Response Mamdani faces flak for pro-Palestine stance Mamdani has been criticized for his stance on Israel and Palestine. Recently, Cuomo, who is also part of the mayoral race, sarcastically suggested that Mamdani would "be cheering" if "another 9/11" happened. Sliwa too accused him of supporting "global jihad" during a debate. Mayor Eric Adams also made headlines by saying New York "can't be Europe" because of Islamic extremism while endorsing Cuomo's independent run.

Campaign focus I will find myself in the light: Mamdani Mamdani's campaign has centered around inclusion and equality for Muslim New Yorkers. He has vowed to embrace his faith openly in public life, despite the political firestorm. "I will no longer look for myself in the shadows. I will find myself in the light," he said, reiterating his commitment to fight for equal treatment for all New Yorkers regardless of their faith or background.