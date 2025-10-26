Trump praises Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir as 'great people'

United States President Donald Trump has praised Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir as "great people." He made these remarks while attending the signing of a peace deal between Thailand and Cambodia at the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Trump said he would "quickly" resolve the Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, which he noted had "started up," and mentioned that his administration had ended eight wars in just eight months.

Diplomatic success Trump boasts of ending wars Trump emphasized his administration's achievements in conflict resolution, saying no other president has solved as many wars. He called his record "historic," adding he was proud to help settle the Thailand-Cambodia conflict and develop friendships between the involved parties. Earlier this month, Trump had recalled Sharif's visit to Washington, where he praised Trump's role in "stopping" the India-Pakistan conflict in May this year.

Conflict resolution India maintains no 3rd-party mediation in Pakistan ceasefire understanding India has, however, maintained that no third-party mediation was involved in the ceasefire understanding with Pakistan. The conflict had started after a terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22. India then launched Operation Sindoor against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The confrontation ended after four days of fighting.