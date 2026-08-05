Indian-flagged ship sinks in Yemeni waters after projectile strike
What's the story
An Indian-flagged mechanized sailing vessel, the MSV Faize Noore Oliya, sank off Yemen's coast on Tuesday after being hit by a projectile. The incident took place in the Red Sea and all 14 crew members on board, including 13 Indians, were rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard. They were safely brought to the Port of Mokha.
Official response
Union Shipping Minister Sonowal's statement on attack
Union Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal condemned the incident, saying, "India strongly condemns this unprovoked attack on the defenseless mechanized sailing vessel."
He said, "The safety of our people is our supreme priority & I am relieved to inform that ALL 14 seafarers (including 13 Indians) have been safely rescued by the Yemeni Coast Guard and brought to the Port of Mokha."
MEA involvement
MEA condemns attack, thanks Yemeni authorities for support
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also condemned the attack, calling it "deeply worrisome."
"The targeting of commercial shipping in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest," it said in a statement and thanked Yemeni authorities for their support.
Houthi
Houthis accused of carrying out attack
Yemen's transportation ministry, part of the Saudi-backed, internationally recognized government, accused Iran-backed Houthis of carrying out the attack using an explosive-laden boat, according to Reuters news agency.
Houthis, which announced what it called a blockade on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea ports on 20 July, have not commented on the incident.
Over the last week, the UK Maritime Trade Operations agency has recorded many attacks on ships in the region.
Safety measures
India launches 'Seafarer-First' framework to ensure safety
It is the latest in a slew of attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, an alternate channel used by some tankers since Iran closed the Strait of Hormuz.
To ensure seafarer safety, India has launched a "Seafarer-First" framework under the Director General Maritime Administration (DGMA).
This includes real-time tracking of ships in high-risk areas and a 24-hour control room for continuous monitoring.
The government has also issued security advisories to avoid deploying Indian seafarers through conflict-affected waters unless necessary.
Emergency response
Over 15,700 calls and more than 36,000 emails dealt with
So far, India's emergency response mechanism has dealt with over 15,700 calls and more than 36,000 emails from maritime stakeholders.
Nearly 4,000 Indian seafarers have been repatriated from the Gulf region due to security concerns.
Iran has stated that it is not negotiating with the United States and has no plans to do so, instead engaging in talks with Oman.