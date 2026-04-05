Inside US operation to rescue F-15 jet crew

A United States warplane, an F-15E Strike Eagle, was shot down by Iran on Friday. The aircraft had a pilot and a weapons system officer on board. While the pilot was rescued soon after the incident, the weapons system officer remained missing for two days before being located and brought to safety.

Operation details Trump lauds 'daring' rescue mission US President Donald Trump described the rescue operation as "daring," adding that it involved sending dozens of aircraft armed with the most lethal weapons in the world. Hundreds of special operations troops were part of this mission, which extended deep into Iranian territory, according to Al Jazeera, which quoted official sources. The operation was not without its challenges, as a firefight reportedly broke out during the rescue attempt.

Tactical execution CIA, advanced equipment used in rescue The US forces used advanced equipment such as HH-60W 'Jolly Green II' rescue helicopters, A-10 Warthog attack jets, HC-130 rescue mid-air tankers, and F-35 stealth jets. The CIA launched a deception campaign to mislead Iranian authorities about the airman's status, suggesting US forces had found him and were planning a ground exfiltration. After locating him through "unique capabilities," an immediate rescue operation was launched with close air cover from A-10 Warthog attack jets and Black Hawk choppers.

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