Iran admits 2,000 killed in protests; opposition outlet estimates 12,000  

Around 2,000 people have been killed in Iran protests since December 28, an Iranian official told Reuters on Tuesday, blaming "terrorists" for the deaths of civilians and security personnel. Opposition outlet Iran International, however, reported that, based on field reports and verified testimonies, at least 12,000 people have been killed in what it called "the largest massacre in Iran's modern history. Meanwhile, Norway-based watchdog Iran Human Rights puts the toll at a minimum of 648 since late December.

Iran Killings were organized According to Iran International, the killings were carried out mostly by Revolutionary Guards and Basij troops on Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei's orders, primarily on the evenings of January 8-9. It claimed that the killings were organized and not "unplanned" or the result of "scattered clashes." It claims to have collated and cross-referenced evidence from a variety of sources, including a source close to the Supreme National Security Council and the Iranian presidential office, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards, and medical professionals.

UN UN 'horrified' by mounting violence On Tuesday, the UN's human rights chief said he was "horrified" by mounting violence by Iran's security forces against protesters. "This cycle of horrific violence cannot continue. The Iranian people and their demands for fairness, equality and justice must be heard," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk said. When asked about the scale of the killings, UN rights office spokesperson Jeremy Laurence responded, citing United Nations sources in Iran, "The number that we're hearing is hundreds."

Possible intervention US considers military response to Iran's crackdown The New York Times reported that US President Donald Trump is considering diplomatic or military options to stop further bloodshed in Iran. The Pentagon has reportedly given Trump a wider range of strike options, including possible attacks on Iranian nuclear sites or ballistic missile sites. However, US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee denied any plans for military involvement by the United States or Israel at this time. "It would be a mistake," he said.