Iran closes Hormuz after Israeli attacks on Lebanon kill 200+

Iran has once again closed the Strait of Hormuz, blocking oil tankers from transiting the waterway after Israeli strikes hit several commercial and residential areas in central Beirut, killing hundreds, Fars News reported on Wednesday. Several maritime sources reported that oil ships attempting to traverse the strait got threatening warnings from the Iranian Navy. "Any vessel trying to travel into the sea ... will be targeted and destroyed," the message reportedly read.

Ongoing conflict Over 200 killed Israel launched a series of airstrikes in central Beirut, Lebanon, hours after a ceasefire was announced in the ongoing US-Israeli war. The Israeli military said it targeted over 100 Hezbollah positions within 10 minutes across Beirut and southern Lebanon. The strikes included dense commercial and residential areas in central Beirut, resulting in black smoke billowing across the skyline of the Lebanese capital. Authorities said over 200 people have been killed and over 1,000 wounded.

PM Lebanon not included in ceasefire plan: Netanyahu's office After the ceasefire deal was announced, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office had issued a statement supporting President Donald Trump's decision, provided Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz and stops all attacks on the US, Israel, and regional countries. "The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations," the statement read. However, "the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," it said.

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