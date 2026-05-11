Iran launches system to charge ships transiting Strait of Hormuz

Iran has launched the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA), a new body that will regulate and charge ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz . The strait is a major oil route, with nearly 20% of global oil trade passing through it. The PGSA's establishment comes amid rising tensions between Iran and the United States after the West Asia war, with both sides imposing naval restrictions.

Permit details New system requires extensive vessel disclosures Under the new system, vessels must submit a "Vessel Information Declaration" form to obtain passage authorization through the strait. The form requires over 40 disclosures, including vessel ownership records, insurance details, crew manifests, cargo declarations, and intended transit routes. Incomplete or inaccurate submissions will be the applicant's sole responsibility. After reviewing applications, Iran will communicate further instructions via email.

Economic impact Tariffs remain undisclosed but revenue already flowing in While Iran hasn't released an official tariff structure, some vessels have reportedly paid millions for transit approval during recent crises. Iranian authorities have framed the system as a legal and economic mechanism tied to maritime security. Tehran has already started earning revenue from tolls imposed on ships passing through the strait, according to Iranian deputy parliament speaker Hamidreza Hajibabaei.

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Permit access US allies may face challenges in obtaining permits Countries backing US sanctions against Tehran could face difficulties in obtaining permits, according to senior Iranian officials. Army official Mohammad Akraminia said, "Countries that comply with the United States by imposing sanctions on the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face difficulties crossing the strait." Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have reportedly reached understandings with Iran for smoother transit access through Hormuz.

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Global impact Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint for global energy markets The Strait of Hormuz is a crucial maritime route for global energy flows. Since the West Asia war started on February 28, Iran has restricted traffic through the corridor, causing one of the largest oil supply shocks in history. The United States has also maintained its own blockade on Iranian ports and warned shipping companies against paying Iranian authorities for transit approvals.