Iran lists reasons why negotiations with US are failing 

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused the United States of sabotaging negotiations through contradictory actions and threats. In a series of posts on X, Pezeshkian said that the world is witnessing "your hypocritical, empty talk and the contradiction between your claims and your actions." He blamed three main factors for stalled negotiations: breach of commitments, blockade, and threats.

Diplomatic tensions Iran's historical mistrust of US actions Pezeshkian reiterated Iran's willingness for dialogue but stressed that "honoring commitments is the basis of meaningful dialogue." He also highlighted deep historical mistrust toward US conduct, saying Iranians don't submit to force. The ongoing naval blockade near the Strait of Hormuz remains a major sticking point in negotiations. Despite US President Trump's ceasefire extension, tensions continue with both sides trading threats and military actions.

Maritime tensions Iranian seizure of vessels raises global economic concerns On Wednesday, right after the truce extension, Iran's Revolutionary Guards seized two vessels, MSC Francesca and Epaminondas, citing maritime violations. In a statement, the Guards said the ships were detained for "operating without the required authorization and for manipulating navigation systems," adding that this endangered maritime safety. At least three container ships were also hit by gunfire in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, maritime security sources and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said

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