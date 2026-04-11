Iran loses track of mines it planted in Hormuz: Report

Iran is reportedly struggling to locate and remove naval mines it laid in the Strait of Hormuz , delaying safe passage through the vital waterway. The situation comes amid calls to restore normal shipping traffic after a month of the United States bombing campaign. US officials told The New York Times that Iran's problem lies in not being able to find all the mines it deployed during the conflict.

Mining chaos Mines were laid in scattered manner The mines were reportedly laid in a scattered manner, making it unclear if their locations were recorded by Tehran. Even if they were, some devices may have drifted, complicating recovery efforts. Before the mines were deployed, a senior official of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps had declared the strait closed on March 2. This announcement had already disrupted shipping and sent oil prices soaring globally.

Diplomatic delay Delay in clearing mines complicates US-Iran negotiations The inability to quickly clear the mines has also delayed Iran's response to US President Donald Trump's demands for restoring normal traffic. In a social media post, Trump linked a potential two-week ceasefire in the US-Iran war to "COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the strait." Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi acknowledged technical limitations in reopening the strait.

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Removal challenges Clearing mines from Strait of Hormuz more complex than anticipated Removing the mines from the Strait of Hormuz is proving to be more complex than laying them. Even with advanced systems, the US military relies on specialized littoral combat ships for mine-clearing and doesn't have extensive capabilities. Iran lacks the means to conduct such operations quickly, even for its own mines. Complicating matters further are US strikes that have targeted Iranian naval bases and sunk several ships.

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