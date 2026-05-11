Iran proposed uranium transfer to 3rd country to end conflict

Iran proposed transferring some of its highly enriched uranium to a third country but rejected any suggestion of dismantling its nuclear facilities, WSJ reported. The proposal was made in response to a US plan aimed at ending the ongoing conflict that has disrupted oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz and raised energy prices.

Proposal details US proposal for Iran to allow passage through Strait The US proposal, presented by President Donald Trump, called for Iran to allow passage through the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for an end to Washington's blockade on Iranian ports. Under the new plan, Iran would dilute some highly enriched uranium and send the rest to a third country. However, guarantees would be required that the transferred uranium would be returned if negotiations fail, citing people familiar with the response, told the WSJ.

Response focus Iran's response demands immediate end to hostilities and sanctions It also called for an end to the US blockade of the Gulf of Oman and ultimate Iranian control over the Strait. According to the WSJ, Iran's response extended several pages, adding that the two sides remain far apart on the issue of Tehran's nuclear program. Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim said that report on proposals for handling nuclear material was "not true" but didn't elaborate.

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Alternative warning US may pursue alternative routes if agreement isn't reached Trump has warned that the US might pursue alternative routes if an agreement isn't reached, hinting at an expanded version of Project Freedom. This project was a brief US effort to break Iran's maritime stranglehold and escort ships through Hormuz. The conflict has severely disrupted oil and gas markets, with Saudi Aramco warning it could take months for markets to normalize even after reopening Hormuz immediately.

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