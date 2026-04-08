Know about Iran's 10-point proposal at center of US truce 

The United States and Iran have agreed to a two-week ceasefire, brokered by Pakistan, to pave the way for high-stakes negotiations in Islamabad. US President Donald Trump , who first made the announcement, also said he had received a 10-point proposal from Iran, which was a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

Negotiation framework Understanding Iran's 10-point plan No official version of the 10-point plan has been issued, but a synopsis issued by Supreme National Security Council includes demands for the following: The Strait of Hormuz is to be reopened "under the coordination of the armed forces of Iran." The war against "all components" of Iran's so-called Axis of Resistance must end. US forces must withdraw from "all bases and points of deployment within the region." The establishment of a "secure transit protocol" in the Strait of Hormuz.

Others Other demands The other demands include: Full payment of damages to Iran according to estimates. The lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions and resolutions of the Board of Governors and the Security Council. The release of all of Iran's blocked assets and properties abroad. Finally, the approval of all these items in a binding UN Security Council resolution.

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