Iran's Farsi ceasefire plan mentions 'nuclear enrichment;' English version doesn't

Iran 's 10-point ceasefire proposal has a major difference between its Farsi and English versions. Some reports suggest the Farsi version includes "acceptance of enrichment" for its nuclear program, a phrase missing from the English version shared by Iranian diplomats. The demand, however, was there in an X post shared by the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Hyderabad, India.

Truce details Pakistan played role in brokering truce The ceasefire was announced after over a month of US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets. Diplomatic efforts by Pakistan also played a role in brokering this temporary truce. President Donald Trump announced the ceasefire after consultations with Pakistani leaders, including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir. The two-week ceasefire allows passage through the Strait of Hormuz during this period.

Trump Uranium issu would be 'perfectly taken care of' President Trump has claimed the provisional ceasefire with Iran is a "total and complete victory" and said the issue of uranium would be "perfectly taken care of" shortly after the announcement of the truce. "Or I wouldn't have settled," he told AFP. He had previously said he didn't care about the stockpiles, arguing it could be monitored by satellite.

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Proposal acceptance Tehran's 10-point proposal The other demands by Iran include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz "under the coordination of the armed forces of Iran." The war against "all components" of Iran's so-called Axis of Resistance must end; US forces must withdraw from "all bases and points of deployment within the region," establish a "secure transit protocol" in the Strait of Hormuz, and release all of Iran's blocked assets and properties abroad.

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