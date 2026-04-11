Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei disfigured, may have lost leg: Report

Iran 's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, is recovering from serious injuries sustained in an airstrike that killed his father and predecessor, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to a report by Reuters, which cited three people close to his inner circle. The attack occurred on February 28, the first day of the war launched by the United States and Israel . According to the cited sources, Mojtaba suffered severe facial disfigurement and a major injury to one or both legs in the assault.

Recovery progress Mojtaba participates in meetings via audio conferencing Despite his injuries, the 56-year-old Mojtaba is recovering and remains mentally sharp. He is reportedly participating in meetings with senior officials through audio conferencing and is involved in decision-making on major issues such as the war and negotiations with Washington. However, he has not made any public appearances due to security concerns and health considerations.

Leadership dynamics Speculation surrounds Mojtaba's leadership amid war Mojtaba's leadership style is still a matter of speculation as he has not yet established the same level of authority as his father. Alex Vatanka from the Middle East Institute said, "Mojtaba will be one voice, but it will not be the decisive one." The Revolutionary Guards have emerged as a dominant voice on strategic decisions during the war, further complicating Mojtaba's role.

Advertisement

Public discourse Speculation and conspiracy theories on Iranian social media Mojtaba's absence from public view has sparked speculation and conspiracy theories on Iranian social media. One popular meme features an empty chair under a spotlight with the caption "Where is Mojtaba?" Despite this, some government supporters believe it's wise for him to stay low-profile amid ongoing threats from the US and Israeli airstrikes.

Advertisement