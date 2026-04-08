'Not end of war': Mojtaba after ceasefire deal with US

Iran 's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has ordered the country's military to cease fire as a two-week ceasefire deal with the United States comes into effect. However, Tehran has made it clear that this does not mean an end to hostilities. "This is not the end of the war but all military branches should follow the Supreme Leader's order and cease their fire," he said in a statement read on the state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting.

Iran 'Our hands remain upon the trigger' Iran's Supreme National Security Council also emphasized that this does not signify the termination of the war. "Our hands remain upon the trigger, and should the slightest error be committed by the enemy, it shall be met with full force." Thanking people of Iran for their sacrifices, the council said, "Now we give....the good news that nearly all the objectives of the war have been achieved, and your brave children have brought the enemy to historic helplessness and lasting defeat."

Conflict background Ceasefire comes after 39 days of conflict The ceasefire comes after a US-Israel joint strike on Iran that started on February 28, killing Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The conflict has claimed many lives across several countries over the past 39 days. Last week, the US proposed a ceasefire to Iran in a 15-point proposal, which was met with a revised 10-point proposal from Tehran as a basis for negotiations.

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Proposal details Iran's demands for end to hostilities Iran's 10-point proposal includes crucial points such as controlled passage through the Strait of Hormuz in coordination with Iran's armed forces, withdrawal of US combat forces from regional bases, and lifting all sanctions. It also demands full payment for damages and release of Iran's blocked assets abroad. Tehran has made it clear that it will accept an end to hostilities only after negotiations finalize these details.

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Negotiation venue Negotiations scheduled to begin on April 10 in Islamabad Negotiation talks are scheduled to be held in Islamabad on April 10 and will last two weeks, extendable by mutual consent. Iran has stressed the need for national unity during this period and promised to continue victory celebrations if negotiations lead to a decisive political achievement. "If the enemy's surrender on the battlefield translates into decisive political achievement in the negotiations, we will celebrate this great historic victory together. Otherwise, we will fight side by side...until all the demands...are met."