US, Israel bomb Iran's Kharg Island ahead of Hormuz deadline

The United States and Israel have launched heavy airstrikes on Kharg Island, a key military and energy hub in the Persian Gulf. The strikes reportedly targeted important installations such as a radar station, docking facilities, and several military sites. The attack comes just before a deadline set by US President Donald Trump for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face destruction of its bridges and energy plants.

Strike confirmation Israeli military confirms strikes The Israeli military confirmed the attack, saying it had completed a wave of strikes targeting "infrastructure sites" across Iran, without providing details of what the sites were. "A short while ago, the IDF completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting dozens of infrastructure sites belonging to the Iranian terror regime in several areas across Iran," the military said in a statement. Iranian media reported that two people were killed in these attacks.

Economic impact Importance of Kharg Island Kharg Island, though small in size, is critical to Iran's oil economy. It is the country's main export terminal and handles around 90% of its crude shipments. The island has extensive oil infrastructure, including pipelines, storage facilities, and export terminals. It also houses military installations that have been targeted in the recent strikes.

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