Iran hijab enforcer's daughter wears plunging wedding dress; sparks row

A video of the daughter of Ali Shamkhani, a senior aide to Iran's Supreme Leader, has sparked outrage. The footage shows Shamkhani walking his daughter, Fatemeh, down the aisle at the luxurious Espinas Palace Hotel, Tehran , in a strapless gown. The incident has been criticized as a glaring contradiction to the regime's strict dress codes for women. Critics argue it highlights the hypocrisy of Iran's leadership, which imposes strict hijab laws on the public while allowing elites to bypass them.

Twitter Post Watch the video here The daughter of Ali Shamkhani one of the Islamic Republic’s top enforcers had a lavish wedding in a strapless dress. Meanwhile, women in Iran are beaten for showing their hair and young people can’t afford to marry. This video made millions of Iranian furious. Because they… https://t.co/MAb9hNgBnN pic.twitter.com/WoRgbpXQFA — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) October 19, 2025

Activist's criticism Exiled activist Masih Alinejad slams event Exiled activist Masih Alinejad slammed the event on social media platform X, pointing out the irony of Iranian women facing violence for showing their hair while a government official's daughter celebrates in a strapless gown. She accused the regime of preaching modesty while exempting its own families from such rules. Swedish-Iranian politician Alireza Akhondi also slammed the wedding as an example of corruption and privilege.

Elite criticism Incident highlights regime's double standards The wedding took place in April 2024 and came at a time when Iran is expanding its morality police force with 80,000 new officers to enforce strict hijab laws in Tehran. Shamkhani, a military commander and longtime ally of Iran's Ali Khamenei, is known for enforcing the country's draconian hijab and public-morality laws. Between 2013 and 2023, he was the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), which oversees the regime's national security.