Trump's tariffs labelled 'illegal $3 trillion tax' by small businesses

The United States Supreme Court is set to rule on whether President Donald Trump 's global tariffs are an illegal $3 trillion tax on American businesses, Bloomberg reported. The case, which will be heard on November 5, revolves around the 1977 International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), which allows the president to impose financial measures during national security, foreign policy, or economic emergencies. Small businesses have argued that the tariffs exceed Trump's authority under this act.

Legal argument Learning Resources's argument against Trump's tariffs Learning Resources Inc., one of the companies challenging the tariffs, argued that Trump's actions amount to a "$3 trillion tax increase over the next decade." The company claimed Trump usurped Congress's power by imposing tariffs under an emergency law not meant for duties. The appeal also includes Trump's April 2 "Liberation Day" tariffs, which imposed levies of 10%-50% depending on the origin, and those targeting Canada, Mexico, and China for migration and fentanyl trafficking issues.

Administration response White House's stance on litigation The White House has not publicly commented on the litigation. However, administration officials have downplayed its impact, saying some tariffs were imposed under other legal statutes, including steel, aluminum, and automobile levies, which are unaffected by this appeal. A group led by wine distributor V.O.S. Selections Inc. also argued against the government's position on tariff imposition powers under IEEPA.