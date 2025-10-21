'Deport all Hindus': Indian-American FBI chief's Diwali post invites ire

Online response

Patel's Diwali greeting received mixed reactions

While some welcomed Patel's Diwali greeting, others expressed their discontent. One user wrote, "Sir, please don't promote the festivals of foreign gods in America." Another said, "This is not a thing here. Stop trying to make it a thing." Yet another post read, "How about no. In America we are Christian." A more extreme reaction came from a user who said, "We need to deport all Hindus."