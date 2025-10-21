LOADING...
'Deport all Hindus': Indian-American FBI chief's Diwali post invites ire

By Snehil Singh
Oct 21, 2025
03:08 pm
Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel has been facing online backlash after he wished people a happy Diwali on social media. The Indian-American FBI chief had posted a simple message on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate the Festival of Lights. "Happy Diwali - celebrating the Festival of Lights around the world, as good triumphs over evil. A very Happy Diwali to all," he wrote.

Patel's Diwali greeting received mixed reactions

While some welcomed Patel's Diwali greeting, others expressed their discontent. One user wrote, "Sir, please don't promote the festivals of foreign gods in America." Another said, "This is not a thing here. Stop trying to make it a thing." Yet another post read, "How about no. In America we are Christian." A more extreme reaction came from a user who said, "We need to deport all Hindus."

Patel's previous online controversy

Patel's appointment as the first Indian-American FBI chief was celebrated as a landmark achievement for the Indian-American community. However, this isn't the first time he has faced criticism online. Last month, during a Congressional hearing on political violence, a handwritten note went viral. The hearing was notable for its connection to the case of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The note, shared by journalist Aaron Rupar, had motivational phrases and sparked debate about Patel's approach and mindset during the hearing.