Trump-Putin meeting in Budapest may be stalled

United States President Donald Trump 's plans for a swift summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest may be stalled after a crucial pre-meeting between top foreign policy aides from both sides has been postponed, CNN reported. The meeting was expected to be an important step toward finalizing the leaders' discussions and would be the second summit this year between Trump and Putin. Earlier, both sides expressed interest in peace negotiations.

Meeting delay Different expectations on Ukraine conflict resolution On Thursday, Trump said after a call with Putin that the two "agreed that there will be a meeting of our High Level Advisors, next week." This preparatory meeting was to be between US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. However, CNN quoted an unidentified White House official saying that the meeting has been postponed for now, further adding that Rubio and Lavrov had different expectations regarding a potential resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Summit uncertainty Uncertainty looms over Trump-Putin summit It remains unclear how the postponement of the Rubio-Lavrov meeting will affect the planned Trump-Putin summit in Budapest. "President Trump has consistently worked towards finding a peaceful and diplomatic resolution to end this senseless war and to stop the killing," White House deputy press secretary Anna Kelly was quoted as saying. Rubio and Lavrov had a phone call on Monday and discussed "next steps" to follow up on the call between their two presidents, according to the US State Department.