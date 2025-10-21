Cannabis might be better than opioids at treating back pain
What's the story
Recent European studies have found that cannabis could be a more effective treatment for low back pain than opioids. The first study published in Nature Medicine tested a proprietary cannabis oil blend with THC and CBD against a placebo. The second trial compared the same cannabis tincture to opioids, finding that patients experienced fewer gastrointestinal side effects and better relief over six months.
Study details
'Groundbreaking' studies
The cannabis oil used in the studies was developed by Vertanical, a German company. The opioid trial was conducted on nearly 400 participants and was funded by the firm. Richard Price, a UC Davis spine surgeon, called these studies "groundbreaking" and believes they will be central to understanding cannabis' role in chronic pain management.
Safety concerns
No addiction risks
Unlike opioids, cannabis doesn't have the same overdose and addiction risks. The studies showed no signs of dependency or withdrawal among participants taking the cannabis oil. However, both opioid and cannabis groups reported similar side effects with a 17% dropout rate, highlighting potential concerns about tolerability.
Compound effectiveness
THC key to pain relief
While only one cannabis-derived medication, the Epidiolex, is FDA-approved for seizures without THC, experts believe that THC is key to pain relief and improved sleep. Kevin Boehnke from the University of Michigan called these findings "remarkable." Many use cannabis instead of opioids due to its effectiveness and fewer side effects.
Regulatory challenges
Need for FDA approval
The FDA supports rigorous research to evaluate cannabis products but hasn't commented on future approvals for Vertanical's cannabis oil in the US. Ellen Lenox Smith from the US Pain Foundation emphasized that FDA approval would ensure quality and consistency of products available across states, giving patients the confidence in their use.