'Keep dreaming': Khamenei denies claims US destroyed Iranian nuclear sites

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has dismissed United States President Donald Trump 's claims that US airstrikes in June destroyed Iran's nuclear facilities. "The US president proudly says they bombed and destroyed Iran's nuclear industry. Very well, keep dreaming!" Khamenei said on his website. He also rejected Trump's offer to resume nuclear negotiations after the June 13 Israeli strike on Iran, which resulted in a 12-day war and subsequent US airstrikes.

Authority questioned Who are you to say what country should have: Khamenei Khamenei also questioned Trump's authority to dictate other countries' affairs, especially regarding nuclear capabilities. "Who are you to say what a country should or should not have if it possesses a nuclear industry?" he asked. He condemned Trump's rhetoric as bullying and baseless, accusing him of trying to bolster Zionist spirits and project power through lies about Iran and its people.

Claims reiterated Trump claimed US strikes 'obliterated' Iranian nuclear sites During a speech at the Israeli Knesset last Monday, Trump reiterated that the US confirmed "obliterating" Iranian nuclear sites during the strikes. He said, "So we dropped 14 bombs on Iran's key nuclear facilities. Totally, as I said originally, obliterating them, and that's been confirmed." In a Fox News interview, Trump also claimed Iran "no longer became the bully of the Middle East" after these strikes and called them "the most beautiful military operation."

Impact disputed True impact of US strikes on Iran's nuclear program unclear The true impact of the US strikes on Iran's nuclear program remains unclear. The Pentagon has said the strikes delayed Iran's nuclear program by one to two years, contradicting an initial classified US intelligence report that suggested only a few months' delay. Since then, nuclear talks have been stalled, with Iran demanding guarantees against military action from the US before resuming negotiations.