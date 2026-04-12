Israel claims to have 'crushed' Iran's nuclear, missile capabilities
What's the story
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the military campaign against Iran has "crushed" its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. He said Israel is now "strangling" Tehran. The remarks come after high-level talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan ended without an agreement on Sunday. The talks, which lasted 21 hours, failed to produce any progress due to differences over Iran's nuclear program.
Nuclear negotiations
US demands clear commitment from Iran
US Vice President JD Vance said the talks failed because Washington couldn't get a "clear and affirmative commitment" from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons. He called this a core demand of the US. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that Tehran had proposed several initiatives but couldn't reach an agreement with Washington due to what they termed "unreasonable demands" from the US side.
Mediation efforts
Pakistan emphasizes importance of upholding ceasefire agreement
The negotiations were hosted by Pakistan, which has been playing a mediating role between the two nations amid fragile ceasefire conditions in the region. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed Islamabad's commitment to facilitating dialogue and maintaining regional stability. He also emphasized the importance of upholding the ceasefire agreement as tensions remain high between Iran and the US.
Military success
Trump warns China over support for Iran
US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States had achieved military success against Iran, saying its forces had been obliterated. He also warned that China's support for Iran would have consequences. Meanwhile, China has strongly denied the allegations of supplying weapons to Iran. The Chinese embassy in Washington said Beijing had "never provided weapons to any party to the conflict."