Israel claims to have 'crushed' Iran's nuclear, missile capabilities

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that the military campaign against Iran has "crushed" its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities. He said Israel is now "strangling" Tehran. The remarks come after high-level talks between the United States and Iran in Pakistan ended without an agreement on Sunday. The talks, which lasted 21 hours, failed to produce any progress due to differences over Iran's nuclear program.

Nuclear negotiations US demands clear commitment from Iran US Vice President JD Vance said the talks failed because Washington couldn't get a "clear and affirmative commitment" from Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons. He called this a core demand of the US. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported that Tehran had proposed several initiatives but couldn't reach an agreement with Washington due to what they termed "unreasonable demands" from the US side.

Mediation efforts Pakistan emphasizes importance of upholding ceasefire agreement The negotiations were hosted by Pakistan, which has been playing a mediating role between the two nations amid fragile ceasefire conditions in the region. Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stressed Islamabad's commitment to facilitating dialogue and maintaining regional stability. He also emphasized the importance of upholding the ceasefire agreement as tensions remain high between Iran and the US.

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