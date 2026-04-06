Iran, US receive framework to end hostilities, immediate ceasefire
What's the story
Iran and the United States have received a proposal to end hostilities and potentially reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a source aware of the proposals told Reuters. The framework, which was put together by Pakistan and shared with both nations overnight, could come into effect on Monday. It proposes a two-tier approach with an immediate ceasefire followed by a comprehensive agreement. "All elements need to be agreed today," a source aware of the proposals said.
Agreement details
Proposal includes 45-day ceasefire and subsequent comprehensive agreement
The first phase of the proposal includes a 45-day ceasefire, during which a permanent end to the conflict would be negotiated. This phase could be extended if required, Axios first reported on Sunday. The second phase involves a comprehensive agreement that would include regional cooperation for the Strait of Hormuz, with final in-person talks in Islamabad. The deal is tentatively called the "Islamabad Accord."
Mediation progress
Iranian concerns about potential attacks during ceasefire
Currently, mediators are working on partial measures Iran can take to build confidence regarding the reopening of Strait of Hormuz and its uranium stockpile. They are also working on measures the US could take to address some of Iran's demands. Iranian mediators have made clear that they do not want situations similar to those in Gaza or Lebanon, "where there is a ceasefire on paper but where the US and Israel can attack again whenever they want to," Axios wrote.
Final
Iran yet to commit
The final agreement is expected to include Iranian commitments to refrain from pursuing nuclear weapons in exchange for sanctions relief and the release of frozen assets. Two Pakistani sources told Reuters that Iran has yet to commit despite increased civilian and military outreach. In the past, Tehran had said it was seeking a permanent ceasefire with guarantees they will not be attacked again by the US and Israel.