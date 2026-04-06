Iran warns of 'devastating' retaliation if civilian targets hit

Iran has warned the United States of "much more devastating" retaliation if civilian targets are attacked. The warning came after US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz . The strait is a key chokepoint for global oil and energy supplies, but has been blocked since conflict erupted in West Asia.

Military response Warning issued by Iranian military The warning was issued by a spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational military command unit. The spokesperson said, "If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread." The statement was broadcast by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the BBC reported.

Rising tensions Trump threatens to blow up everything Trump had warned that if a peace deal wasn't struck by Tuesday, he would blow up everything over there. He also posted a message on Truth Social, saying Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one" if Iran didn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This came as US-Iran talks on potential ceasefire terms continue.

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