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Iran warns of 'devastating' retaliation if civilian targets hit
The warning was issued by a spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters

Iran warns of 'devastating' retaliation if civilian targets hit

By Snehil Singh
Apr 06, 2026
01:30 pm
What's the story

Iran has warned the United States of "much more devastating" retaliation if civilian targets are attacked. The warning came after US President Donald Trump issued an ultimatum to Iran over the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. The strait is a key chokepoint for global oil and energy supplies, but has been blocked since conflict erupted in West Asia.

Military response

Warning issued by Iranian military

The warning was issued by a spokesperson of the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, Iran's highest operational military command unit. The spokesperson said, "If attacks on civilian targets are repeated, the next stages of our offensive and retaliatory operations will be much more devastating and widespread." The statement was broadcast by the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), the BBC reported.

Rising tensions

Trump threatens to blow up everything

Trump had warned that if a peace deal wasn't struck by Tuesday, he would blow up everything over there. He also posted a message on Truth Social, saying Tuesday would be "Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one" if Iran didn't reopen the Strait of Hormuz. This came as US-Iran talks on potential ceasefire terms continue.

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Ongoing negotiations

US, Iran, regional mediators discussing terms for possible ceasefire

According to Axios, the US, Iran, and regional mediators are discussing terms for a possible 45-day ceasefire that could end the war permanently. The negotiations are reportedly being conducted through Pakistani, Egyptian, and Turkish mediators. Text messages between Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff and Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi are also part of these discussions.

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