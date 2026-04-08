Iranian attacks continue in Gulf despite ceasefire announcement with US

Despite a ceasefire announcement between the United States and Iran , the Gulf region continues to face fresh attacks. The ceasefire was announced on Tuesday night, bringing temporary relief to the region. However, neither Iran nor the US specified when this ceasefire would take effect. This ambiguity was highlighted on Wednesday morning when both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain reported new Iranian attacks. Per Euronews, its journalists in Dubai and Doha are reporting new attacks across the Gulf.

Attack details UAE suspends production at gas complex Euronews journalists in Dubai got air-raid alerts early Wednesday morning and saw increased fighter-jet defense action over the city throughout the morning. The UAE reported an attack on its Habshan gas complex, which resulted in minor injuries to two Emiratis and one Indian national. The country has now decided to suspend production at the facility. Bahrain also faced renewed blasts after sirens warned residents to take shelter.

Ceasefire doubts All of Washington's military objectives 'met' Under the terms of the ceasefire, the US will halt its military strikes on Iran for an initial two-week period. President Donald Trump had claimed all of Washington's military objectives had been "met" and Iran had agreed to the "complete, immediate and safe opening" of the Strait of Hormuz. "A two-week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated," he said on his social media platform Truth Social.

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