ISIS calls Bondi Beach shooting 'source of pride' 

The Islamic State has praised the recent mass shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach, calling it a "source of pride" in its latest al Naba newsletter. The group, however, stopped short of claiming responsibility for the attack. The incident left 15 people dead and was carried out by a father-son duo. Sajid Akram was killed in a shootout with police while Naveed, the son, is under hospital arrest after being charged with 59 offenses including murder and terrorism.

Investigation progress Attackers identified, legal proceedings underway His court case has been adjourned until April 2026 as investigations continue into local ISIS networks in Australia. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that there is mounting evidence indicating the Bondi attack was inspired by the Islamic State, especially after the terror group celebrated the murder of 15 people at a Jewish celebration, hailing the gunmen as "heroes" and "lions." He claimed an online video stream obtained by the Office of National Intelligence established that the Bondi incident was ISIS-inspired.

Legal reforms Australia strengthens laws against hate speech "Further work has been done by the security agencies around motivation and will continue to meet and provide them with whatever support they need," he said. Albanese has also announced plans to strengthen laws against hate speech. The government intends to make it easier to charge individuals for promoting violence and hate speech. Additionally, there will be a review of visa cancelation processes for those inciting violence and a list maintained of organizations with leaders promoting hate speech.