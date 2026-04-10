Islamabad placed under 2-day lockdown ahead of US-Iran talks

Islamabad has declared a two-day public holiday ahead of expected US-Iran talks to be held in the city. The discussions are aimed at establishing a long-term peace agreement in the Middle East after a fragile two-week truce. Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited both delegations "to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes." The White House earlier said Vice President JD Vance would lead US negotiations over the Middle East war in Islamabad "this weekend."

Twitter Post Visuals from Islamabad #WATCH | Pakistan: Islamabad declared a two-day public holiday ahead of expected U.S.–Iran talks, as authorities implemented strict security measures to decrease human activity in the city. Police set up checkpoints across the city on Thursday (April 9), especially around the Red… pic.twitter.com/LN599saPBr — ANI (@ANI) April 10, 2026

Diplomatic tensions Essential services to remain open Authorities in the Pakistan capital declared local holidays on Wednesday for the next two days without giving an official reason. The deputy commissioner's office, however, said that essential services such as police, hospitals, and power and gas utilities will remain operational. The Serena Hotel, where both delegations are expected to stay, has been fortified with increased surveillance and restricted access. A 3km zone around the hotel is completely sealed off with checkpoints and barricades.

Advertisement

Security measures Iranian delegation expected today Iran's ambassador to Pakistan, Reza Moghadam, said in a post on X on Thursday morning that an Iranian delegation would arrive "tonight in Islamabad for serious talks based on 10 points proposed by Iran." The post was deleted shortly after. An official at the Iranian embassy in Islamabad later told AFP that the post was removed "because of some issues" but refused to say whether the delegation was still expected on Thursday.

Advertisement