Israel approves 19 new settlements in occupied West Bank

Israel has approved the establishment of 19 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, despite international condemnation. The decision was announced by Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and Defense Minister Israel Katz. Smotrich, of the far-right Religious Zionist Party that has allied with Netanyahu's Likud, said the move is aimed at preventing the establishment of a Palestinian state. The new settlements include two that were evacuated under a 2005 disengagement plan.

Escalating tensions Settlement expansion intensifies amid Gaza conflict The approval comes as violence in the West Bank has intensified since the Gaza war began in October 2023. The United Nations has stated that settlement expansion is at its highest level since 2017. The new settlements bring the total number approved during this government to 69, according to a post on X by Smotrich. This has raised fears amid Israel's critics that such expansions could further entrench Israel's occupation and undermine efforts for a two-state solution.

Global backlash International response and implications of settlement expansion The international community has reacted strongly to the settlement expansion. Saudi Arabia condemned the move while UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it fuels tensions and threatens a sovereign Palestinian state. The US is pushing for a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but the settlement expansion raises concerns about the viability of a Palestinian state.

Peace prospects Settlement expansion and its impact on peace efforts Settlement expansion has long been a contentious issue, with Arab nations arguing it undermines peace efforts. The current Israeli government has approved plans to build over 3,000 homes in the E1 project between Jerusalem and the Maale Adumim settlement. This move was fiercely opposed internationally as it could further entrench Israeli control over disputed territories.