Israel's F-35I fighter jet downs Iranian jet in first dogfight 

Preemptive strike

IDF's preemptive strike on Iranian aircraft

Before this, on Sunday, the IDF launched a preemptive strike on Iranian fighter jets just before they were about to take off. Among the targeted aircraft were an F4 and an F5, which were already on the runway. According to the Jerusalem Post, Iran's air force, which includes the F-4 and F-5 fighters, is largely outdated and no match for Israel's F-15s, F-16s, and F-35s; however, the YAK-130 is more sophisticated than some of the others.