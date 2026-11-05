Israel election commission rejects Netanyahu's fraud claims, confirms results 

The Arab-led parties Ra'am and the Joint List made history by winning a record 19 seats.

The results have left both Netanyahu and Eisenkot's blocs short of the 61-seat majority required to govern in Israel's 120-seat Knesset.

Since neither bloc was able to attain the 61-member majority, President Herzog has urged both sides to accept that "not every commitment and promise can be fulfilled" and to avoid new elections.