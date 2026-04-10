Israel, Hezbollah exchange fire ahead of high-stakes US-Iran talks

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Hezbollah have intensified their conflict in southern Lebanon, despite Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's announcement "to start direct negotiations with Lebanon ⁠as soon as ⁠possible." "The negotiations will focus on disarming Hezbollah ‌and establishing peaceful relations between Israel and ‌Lebanon," he said. However, there has been no immediate response from Lebanon or Hezbollah regarding this development.

Escalating conflict IDF chief visits Lebanon to approve new battle plans On Thursday, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Bint Jbeil, a town in southern Lebanon, and said, "Our main combat arena is here in Lebanon." Following the visit, he approved new battle plans after the visit. Meanwhile, Hezbollah fighters engaged Israeli soldiers who were advancing in the town using light arms, as well as rocket barrages on other troops in the region. The IDF did not report casualties.

Retaliatory measures Hezbollah fires missile at Ashdod, Israel activates sirens Hezbollah also fired a missile at Ashdod, one of the deepest attacks by the group during this conflict. Sirens were activated in Tel Aviv and central Israel due to fears of falling debris from intercepted missiles. Shortly before the attack on Ashdod, the military stated that the Air Force had targeted 10 rocket launchers in Lebanon that had been used to fire at northern Israel in the previous hours and that it was still looking for and destroying further launchers.

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Casualties reported Over 300 people killed in Israeli strikes on Lebanon Israeli strikes on Wednesday killed over 300 people and injured more than 1,800 others, according to the Lebanese health ministry. The strikes hit commercial and residential areas during rush hour. Lebanese President Joseph Aoun condemned these attacks as "barbaric" and said that "the only solution to the situation Lebanon is facing is a ceasefire with Israel that would lead to direct negotiations between the two countries."

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