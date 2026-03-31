Israel passes death penalty law for Palestinians convicted of attacks

Israel 's parliament has passed a controversial law that allows the death penalty for Palestinians convicted of fatal attacks. The legislation, which critics say is discriminatory, applies to those found guilty of terrorism by military courts in the Israeli-occupied West Bank. It mandates that death sentences be served within 90 days, and prisoners will be kept in separate facilities with restricted visits and legal consultations via video link.

Legal implications New law permits courts to impose death penalty The new law permits courts to impose the death penalty without a request from prosecutors or requiring unanimity. Military courts in the occupied West Bank can also impose death sentences, with an opinion from the defense minister. For Palestinians under occupation, this legislation closes off avenues for appeal or clemency, while prisoners tried inside Israel could have their sentences commuted to life imprisonment.

Minister's backing National Security Minister Ben-Gvir a vocal supporter of bill National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has been a vocal supporter of the bill. He has often worn a noose-shaped lapel pin, symbolizing executions under the proposal. Ben-Gvir described hanging as "one of the options" alongside other methods such as the electric chair or euthanasia. A security committee made some amendments to the bill before it passed its first vote last week.

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Criticism and concerns Legislation criticized for potentially violating international law The legislation, spearheaded by Ben-Gvir's far-right Otzma Yehudit party, has been criticized for potentially violating international law. Military officials have warned that it could expose Israeli personnel to arrest abroad. The Association for Civil Rights in Israel has appealed against the law with Israel's supreme court, against a move that Israel's leading rights groups decried as "an act of institutionalized discrimination and racist violence against Palestinians."

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