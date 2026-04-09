Israel questions Pakistan's credibility as mediator in US-Iran talks

Israel 's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has expressed skepticism over Pakistan's role as a mediator in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations between Iran and the United States . He said that Tel Aviv does not consider Islamabad a credible player. Azar noted that while Washington may have its own reasons for involving Pakistan, Israel's main focus is on eliminating "Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure" from Southern Lebanon. "We don't see Pakistan as a credible player," Azar said while talking to the news agency ANI.

Historical context Azar draws parallels between US-Iran and Gaza truces Azar likened the US-Iran ceasefire talks mediated by Pakistan to previous negotiations involving "problematic states like Qatar and Turkey" for Gaza truces. "For us, it is very important to stay in sync with the United States when it comes to the substance and the essence of the outcome we want to see," he said. However, he clarified that Israel's conflict with Hezbollah is separate from its stance toward Iran.

Defense measures Israel's conflict with Hezbollah separate Azar reiterated Israel's right to defend its northern border against Hezbollah attacks. "It has nothing to do with the operation in Iran. When it comes to Lebanon, as I said, we have to achieve a situation in which southern Lebanon will be cleaned from Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure. That's the responsibility of the Lebanese government. When it comes to Iran, we hope that this negotiation will lead to the conditions that are part of the 15-point plan," he said.

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