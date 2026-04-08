Israel welcomes Iran ceasefire plan but says Lebanon not included 

Israel has backed the United States's decision to suspend strikes on Iran for two weeks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu 's office issued a statement supporting President Donald Trump 's decision, provided Iran opens the Strait of Hormuz and stops all attacks on the US, Israel, and regional countries. However, Israel will continue its operations in South Lebanon against Hezbollah, an Iranian-backed group, it said.

Ongoing conflict Israel to continue operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon The Israeli statement clarified that the two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon. "The United States has told Israel that it is committed to achieving these goals, shared by the US, Israel and Israel's regional allies, in the upcoming negotiations," the statement read. "The two-week ceasefire does not include Lebanon," it said. The clarification came after Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif said that the ceasefire agreed to by the US, Iran and their allies extended "everywhere," including Lebanon, "effective immediately."

Lebanon Over 1,500 killed in Lebanon Lebanon joined the US and Israel's war against Iran on March 2 after Tehran-aligned Hezbollah launched strikes on Israel. Hezbollah claimed the assaults were in reprisal for Israel's assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as Israel's near-daily violations of a ceasefire agreed to in Lebanon in November 2024. According to Lebanese authorities, since March 2, Israeli attacks on Lebanon have killed more than 1,500 people.

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