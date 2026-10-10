Israel's Yair Golan calls February 28 Ali Khamenei assassination mistake
World
Israel's Democratic Party leader, Yair Golan, has openly called the February 28 assassination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei a "mistake."
Golan argued it didn't actually benefit Israel. He criticized Prime Minister Netanyahu's approach, saying that his goal of toppling the Iranian government was "unrealistic."
Khamenei death leaves Iran leadership gap
Khamenei's death in the February 28 strike ended his decades-long rule and shook up U.S.-Israel-Iran relations.
His son Mojtaba took over but has kept a low profile since, mostly communicating through written statements.
The loss left a big gap in Iran's leadership.