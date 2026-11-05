Italian chef refuses to put pineapple on pizza, gets fired
What's the story
An Italian chef, Davide Tamburella, was fired from his job at La Costa restaurant in Brisbane after he refused to put pineapple on a pizza, calling it an "insult to his culture." The decision to fire him was taken after a meeting with management over complaints about his behavior, including refusal to provide ham and pineapple pizza for guests. He had argued that any direction from management "need not be followed when it is offensive to his culture."
Dismissal details
Commission's ruling on refusal to use pineapple
He later took the matter to Australia's Fair Work Commission, claiming unfair dismissal.
In its ruling, the commission noted that his refusal to put pineapple on pizzas was because "he considers, as an Italian, that putting pineapple on a pizza is an insult to his culture."
It also noted that that was not the first time he had refused to use pineapple, having done so three times in four years.
Injury incident
Tamburella fractured hand after hitting metal handrail
The commission also noted other issues with Tamburella, including foul language, his communication style and "escalation of frustration in the workplace."
The ruling also detailed an incident in April this year when Tamburella fractured bones in his right hand after hitting a metal handrail.
Tamburella had hoped La Costa would sponsor a visa for him to become a permanent resident. However, after his dismissal, the now-closed restaurant ended this process.
Director's statement
More to this story than a pizza topping
The Fair Work Commission dismissed his unfair dismissal claim, as it was lodged too late.
Elliot Ingram, the managing director of La Costa, told Daily Mail that there was "more to this story than a pizza topping."
Tamburella's LinkedIn profile describes him as someone who, throughout his career, has focused on "delivering exceptional food" and "improving business performance."
As per his LinkedIn update, he now works at another Brisbane restaurant where pineapple is not part of the menu, BBC verified.