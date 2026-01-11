Azhar said JeM's cadre strength was not just 'one, two, or a hundred, not even a thousand'

Jaish chief threatens 'thousands of suicide bombers' prepared for attacks

By Snehil Singh 07:32 pm Jan 11, 202607:32 pm

What's the story

Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed has reportedly released an audio message, purportedly of its chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. The recording, which has been circulated on social media, claims that the group has "thousands" of suicide bombers ready for attacks. However, the date and authenticity of this message remain unverified. In the audio, Azhar makes sweeping claims about his cadre's strength, saying, not "one, two, or a hundred, not even a thousand," adding that the actual number would cause an uproar.