Jaish chief threatens 'thousands of suicide bombers' prepared for attacks
What's the story
Pakistan-based terrorist organization Jaish-e-Mohammed has reportedly released an audio message, purportedly of its chief, Maulana Masood Azhar. The recording, which has been circulated on social media, claims that the group has "thousands" of suicide bombers ready for attacks. However, the date and authenticity of this message remain unverified. In the audio, Azhar makes sweeping claims about his cadre's strength, saying, not "one, two, or a hundred, not even a thousand," adding that the actual number would cause an uproar.
Contextual backdrop
Azhar's claims follow Indian strikes on Jaish targets
The release of this audio message comes months after Indian forces targeted Jaish sites in Pakistan, including Bahawalpur. The operation resulted in the deaths of several of Azhar's close relatives. In September last year, a senior commander of Jaish indirectly acknowledged these losses, admitting that members of Azhar's family were killed during India's strike on Bahawalpur under Operation Sindoor.
Retaliatory action
Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam terror attack
"Operation Sindoor" was India's retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. The operation left multiple terror sites in ruins, with Jamia Masjid Subhan Allah in Bahawalpur suffering extensive damage. Among those killed were around 10 of Azhar's relatives, including his sister and her husband. Several aides also died in the pre-dawn attack.
Disappearance mystery
Azhar's public disappearance and ongoing investigations
Since 2019, Masood Azhar has not been seen in public. That year, his Bahawalpur hideout was targeted by unknown attackers in a powerful blast. He survived the attack but has since largely disappeared from public view. Speculations about his whereabouts continue as intelligence inputs suggest he may be operating far from Bahawalpur, possibly in Pakistan-occupied regions.