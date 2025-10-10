India upgrades technical mission in Kabul to full-fledged embassy

India has upgraded its technical mission in Kabul to a full-fledged embassy. The announcement was made by Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar during his meeting with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in New Delhi. "Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India's Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," he said.

Diplomatic relations Jaishankar emphasizes importance of face-to-face meetings in building relationships During the meeting, India also announced plans for additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi. Jaishankar also highlighted past opportunities for dialogue during crises such as the Pahalgam attack and earthquakes in Afghanistan. "A meeting between us...has a special value in allowing us to exchange perspectives...and forge closer cooperation...As a first responder, Indian relief materials were delivered to the earthquake sites within hours...last month. We would like to contribute to the reconstruction of residences in the affected areas," Jaishankar said.

Security concerns Jaishankar thanks Taliban for being sensitive toward India's security concerns The two leaders also discussed the threat of cross-border terrorism, which both nations face. Jaishankar said, "We have a common commitment to growth and prosperity; however, these are endangered by the shared threat of cross-border terrorism that both our nations face." Agreeing with Jaishankar on the cross-border terrorism issue, Muttaqi said his country "will not allow any group to use our territory against others." Jaishankar further thanked Muttaqi for being sensitive toward India's security concerns after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Invitation to explore mining opportunities deeply appreciated: EAM During his bilateral meeting with the Afghanistan Foreign Minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, EAM Dr S Jaishankar says, "Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further."