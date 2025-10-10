Pakistan suspends internet, mobile services ahead of anti-Israel protest

The Pakistani government has suspended mobile and internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of a planned protest by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday. The TLP, a radical Islamist party, had announced an anti-Israel demonstration outside the US embassy in Islamabad. In response to security concerns over this protest call, the Ministry of Interior directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to suspend services from midnight on Friday indefinitely.

Security measures Punjab government imposes Section 144 across the province The Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days, banning protests, rallies, and public gatherings. A notification from the provincial home department prohibits gatherings of four or more people in public places but excludes prayers and other private events. The order also includes a complete ban on weapons displays and loudspeakers throughout Punjab.

Clash details Violent clashes broke out in Lahore between police, TLP members Ahead of the planned protest, violent clashes had erupted in Lahore between police and TLP members, leaving dozens injured. The violence started after Punjab police raided the TLP headquarters to arrest its chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi. A police officer said at least five constables and over a dozen TLP workers were injured in the clashes. The officer added that Rizvi has so far evaded arrest.