Pakistan suspends internet, mobile services ahead of anti-Israel protest
What's the story
The Pakistani government has suspended mobile and internet services in Islamabad and Rawalpindi ahead of a planned protest by the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) on Friday. The TLP, a radical Islamist party, had announced an anti-Israel demonstration outside the US embassy in Islamabad. In response to security concerns over this protest call, the Ministry of Interior directed the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to suspend services from midnight on Friday indefinitely.
Security measures
Punjab government imposes Section 144 across the province
The Punjab government has also imposed Section 144 across the province for 10 days, banning protests, rallies, and public gatherings. A notification from the provincial home department prohibits gatherings of four or more people in public places but excludes prayers and other private events. The order also includes a complete ban on weapons displays and loudspeakers throughout Punjab.
Clash details
Violent clashes broke out in Lahore between police, TLP members
Ahead of the planned protest, violent clashes had erupted in Lahore between police and TLP members, leaving dozens injured. The violence started after Punjab police raided the TLP headquarters to arrest its chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi. A police officer said at least five constables and over a dozen TLP workers were injured in the clashes. The officer added that Rizvi has so far evaded arrest.
Accusations
TLP warns of public backlash against government
A TLP spokesperson accused the Punjab government of using "disgraceful tactics" to stop their planned march and condemned the arrests and raids on their workers. "To stop the peaceful 'Labbaik Ya Aqsa Million March,' the Punjab government of (chief minister) Maryam Nawaz has resorted to disgraceful tactics," said the TLP spokesperson. The spokesperson said showing solidarity with Palestine has become a crime in Pakistan and warned that if arrests don't stop, there will be a public backlash against the government.