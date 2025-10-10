'Massive' Russian attack on Kyiv triggers blackouts 

Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine , was plunged into darkness early on Friday after a "massive attack" by Russia. The Ukrainian air force reported that missiles and drones targeted energy infrastructure in the city, cutting off energy supplies and triggering a fire in a high-rise apartment building. The attack left nine people injured, with five hospitalized. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that water and power cuts have affected districts on the east bank of the Dnipro River.

Energy impact Energy minister confirms 'massive strike' on energy grid Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimize negative consequences and will begin restoration work as soon as security conditions allow. The attack comes amid intensified Russian aerial assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems in recent weeks, similar to campaigns from previous winters that left many without heating in freezing temperatures.

Security measures Ukraine put on alert as Russia targets Zaporizhzhia Fearing an incoming hypersonic Kinzhal missile, Ukraine has put the entire country on alert. The southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia was also targeted by at least seven overnight drone strikes from Russia. The attacks killed a seven-year-old and injured three others, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.

Countermeasures Zelenskyy accuses Russia of creating psychological pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of trying to "create chaos and apply psychological pressure" by crippling energy facilities and railways. Ukraine has also intensified its drone and missile strikes on Russian territory, with one hit causing power outages in Belgorod. Amid the escalating conflict, Ukrainian authorities have ordered evacuations in Kramatorsk due to increased Russian drone attacks, while in Sloviansk, the mayor advised children and elderly people to leave.