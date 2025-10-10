'Massive' Russian attack on Kyiv triggers blackouts
What's the story
Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, was plunged into darkness early on Friday after a "massive attack" by Russia. The Ukrainian air force reported that missiles and drones targeted energy infrastructure in the city, cutting off energy supplies and triggering a fire in a high-rise apartment building. The attack left nine people injured, with five hospitalized. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that water and power cuts have affected districts on the east bank of the Dnipro River.
Energy impact
Energy minister confirms 'massive strike' on energy grid
Ukrainian Energy Minister Svitlana Grynchuk said energy workers are taking all necessary measures to minimize negative consequences and will begin restoration work as soon as security conditions allow. The attack comes amid intensified Russian aerial assaults on Ukrainian energy facilities and rail systems in recent weeks, similar to campaigns from previous winters that left many without heating in freezing temperatures.
Security measures
Ukraine put on alert as Russia targets Zaporizhzhia
Fearing an incoming hypersonic Kinzhal missile, Ukraine has put the entire country on alert. The southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia was also targeted by at least seven overnight drone strikes from Russia. The attacks killed a seven-year-old and injured three others, according to Ivan Fedorov, head of the regional military administration.
Countermeasures
Zelenskyy accuses Russia of creating psychological pressure
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of trying to "create chaos and apply psychological pressure" by crippling energy facilities and railways. Ukraine has also intensified its drone and missile strikes on Russian territory, with one hit causing power outages in Belgorod. Amid the escalating conflict, Ukrainian authorities have ordered evacuations in Kramatorsk due to increased Russian drone attacks, while in Sloviansk, the mayor advised children and elderly people to leave.
Diplomatic efforts
Ukrainian delegation to visit US next week
A Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is expected to visit the United States next week. The visit will focus on discussions about energy and air defense amid intensifying Russian strikes. US President Donald Trump has said Washington and NATO allies are "stepping up the pressure" to end the war in Ukraine. Trump hosted Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska in August but failed to achieve a breakthrough. Since then, Russia's attacks on Ukraine have escalated.