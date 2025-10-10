Explosions heard in Kabul as Taliban foreign minister visits India 

Pakistan has reportedly conducted airstrikes on Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) camps in Kabul , Afghanistan . The strikes come as a major escalation between the two countries and come just hours after Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif warned the Afghan Taliban about their use of territory for attacks on Pakistan. The airstrikes were reportedly aimed at TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who took over command of the outfit in 2018.

Unconfirmed reports TTP chief denies reports of his death The Taliban administration's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said that an investigation was ongoing. He also stated that no casualties or property damage has been reported as of yet. At around 9:50pm local time, witnesses, including one from Reuters, reported hearing at least two explosions. The TTP has been responsible for several attacks on Pakistani military personnel, with the latest one being a deadly ambush on October 8 that killed 11 soldiers.

Diplomatic intervention Former US envoy calls for negotiations between Pakistan, Taliban Former US envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad called the airstrikes a "huge escalation" and urged negotiations between Pakistan and the Taliban. "In recent days, Taliban operatives have been active in Pakistan attacking ISIS and killing a number of its leaders. The Pakistanis have been recklessly backing ISIS operatives against Afghanistan and their own Baluch nationalist insurgency. The Afghans, in turn, have been permissive towards the TTP, the Pakistani Taliban." Military escalation, he said, is not the answer.