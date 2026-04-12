Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart, thanks nation for helping Indian community
What's the story
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its efforts in keeping the Indian community safe amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. The minister met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where they discussed regional developments and their impact. "Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," Jaishankar said after he met with Al Nahyan.
Community assurance
Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in UAE
Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had interacted with members of the Indian community in the UAE. He assured them of India's efforts to keep them safe amid an unpredictable situation in the Middle East. The region has witnessed drone and missile attacks by Iran or its proxies on Gulf nations after US-Israel strikes.
Failed negotiations
US-Iran truce talks fail
Jaishankar's meeting with Al Nahyan came just before the United States and Iran announced that their truce talks had failed. US President JD Vance announced the failure of the talks after a nearly 21-hour meeting in Islamabad. He said, "The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon."
Ongoing tensions
Situation in Strait of Hormuz unchanged
Iran rejected the US demands as "too excessive." The failure of talks has left the situation in the Strait of Hormuz unchanged. The strait has been a flashpoint since the start of hostilities between the US and Iran on February 28, disrupting global energy markets and driving up oil prices.