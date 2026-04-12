Jaishankar meets UAE counterpart, thanks nation for helping Indian community

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday thanked the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for its efforts in keeping the Indian community safe amid the ongoing Middle East conflict. The minister met UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, where they discussed regional developments and their impact. "Conveyed our deep appreciation for ensuring the well-being of the Indian community in the UAE," Jaishankar said after he met with Al Nahyan.

Community assurance Jaishankar interacts with Indian community in UAE Earlier in the day, Jaishankar had interacted with members of the Indian community in the UAE. He assured them of India's efforts to keep them safe amid an unpredictable situation in the Middle East. The region has witnessed drone and missile attacks by Iran or its proxies on Gulf nations after US-Israel strikes.

Failed negotiations US-Iran truce talks fail Jaishankar's meeting with Al Nahyan came just before the United States and Iran announced that their truce talks had failed. US President JD Vance announced the failure of the talks after a nearly 21-hour meeting in Islamabad. He said, "The simple fact is that we need to see an affirmative commitment that they will not seek a nuclear weapon and they will not seek the tools that would enable them to quickly achieve a nuclear weapon."

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