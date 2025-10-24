Japan's new PM Takaichi promises 2% of GDP for defense 

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi has announced plans to increase the country's defense spending to 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) in her maiden policy speech. The hike would be implemented by the fiscal year ending March 2026. Takaichi, who is known for her hawkish stance on China , emphasized the need to strengthen security partnerships with allies such as the United States and South Korea.

Strategic partnerships Takaichi addresses military developments in neighboring countries In her speech, Takaichi referred to military developments in China, North Korea, and Russia as "serious concerns." She also hinted at working closely with partners to tackle the Chinese challenge in the region. Takaichi further said that Japan "will strengthen cooperation with like-minded nations which share fundamental values and with countries of the Global South."

Strategy update Update national security documents by end of 2026 Takaichi also announced plans to update three national security documents by the end of 2026. These include security strategy, defense strategy, and a defense buildup program. By increasing defense spending, Japan will join Western nations that have vowed to raise their defense spending to 2% of GDP by the end of the current fiscal year.

Economic focus Prime minister lays out economic policies In addition to defense spending, Takaichi also laid out her economic policies in the speech. According to Nikkei Asia, Takaichi announced that the basic income deduction will be increased to 1.6 million yen ($10,500) this year. Takaichi also stated that a tax exemption system for low-income households would be implemented, as well as legislation to repeal a temporary petrol tax.