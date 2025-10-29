Japan's new PM wins Trump's favor with defense, Nobel support

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met United States President Donald Trump for the first time on Tuesday, October 28. The meeting was a major diplomatic test for Takaichi, who has been in office for just a week. During their meeting, she promised to increase Japanese defense spending and publicly supported Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination. "I was very impressed and inspired by you," Takaichi said, calling for "a new golden age of the Japan-US alliance."

Diplomatic gestures Takaichi to nominate Trump for Nobel Peace Prize Takaichi also announced her plans to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize. Despite observers saying Trump's claims of bringing world peace are exaggerated, Tokyo was keen on supporting his bid. The Japanese PM also apologized for being late to their meeting because she was watching a World Series baseball game that also featured Japanese star player Shohei Ohtani.

Summit details Japan meets defense spending target 2 years ahead of schedule The summit lunch featured a unique menu of US produce and Japanese ingredients. Guests had US rice cheese risotto with chicken as starters, followed by New York strip steak with gravy and warm vegetables from Takaichi's hometown of Nara. Takaichi also pledged to meet Japan's defense spending target of 2% of GDP this fiscal year, two years ahead of schedule. She announced this to Japan's parliament just days before Trump was scheduled to arrive.

Economic cooperation Agreements signed on critical minerals and shipbuilding Tokyo signed an important agreement with Washington to secure supplies of critical minerals and rare earths. The deal aims to address supply chain gaps for these essential materials. Another cooperation agreement was signed in shipbuilding, where Japan hopes to compete with China's dominance. Takaichi also thanked Trump for his friendship with her mentor, former premier Shinzo Abe, who was assassinated in 2022.