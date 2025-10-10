Indians can now apply for Japanese residency for just ₹5,000

Japan has made its Permanent Residency (PR) process more accessible and affordable for Indian nationals. The application fee is now just ¥8,000 (less than ₹5,000), which is cheaper than a round-trip flight ticket to Japan. This change is aimed at attracting skilled professionals and long-term residents as part of efforts to tackle Japan's demographic challenges, like a declining population and an aging workforce.

Eligibility criteria Standard and fast-track routes to PR The standard route to Japanese PR involves 10 years of continuous residence, including five years on a work or family visa. However, there are fast-track options available for high-value talent under Japan's Point-Based Preference System. Applicants scoring 70 points or more can apply for PR after three years, while those scoring 80 points or more can do so in just one year.

Alternative routes Other eligibility pathways for PR Apart from the Point-Based Preference System, there are other eligibility pathways to apply for Japanese PR. These include being married to a Japanese national or permanent resident for at least three years and having one year of continuous residence in Japan. Children of Japanese nationals or permanent residents can also apply after one year of continuous residence.

Required documents Required documents for Japanese PR application The application process for Japanese PR requires careful attention to documentation. Applicants need to submit a completed application form, a valid passport and residence card, proof of stable income (tax certificates, salary slips), pension and health insurance contributions, and a letter of guarantee from a Japanese national or permanent resident. All foreign-language documents must be translated into certified Japanese.